Level Up With Elon: Tesla CEO Musk Reveals His Top Video Game Picks With Great Storylines

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, known for his love for video games, has shared his top picks with compelling storylines.

What Happened: Over the weekend, a user on X, formerly Twitter, asked other social media users to recommend a video game with a "great storyline."

Musk, who sold a video game company he created for $500 at the age of just 12, replied to the user, suggesting three titles: Deus Ex, BioShock, and Mass Effect 2.

Deus Ex is a role-playing video game that draws inspiration from real-world conspiracy theories. Ian Storm developed the first two games in the series, followed by Eidos-Montreal and again Storm.

BioShock is a retro-futuristic video game franchise created by Ken Levine and published by 2K. The game is known for delving into in-game narratives woven with philosophical and ethical themes.

Mass Effect 2 is an action role-playing video game developed by BioWare. It is set in a dystopian future with the insectoid alien race as the antagonists against humanity.

Why It Matters: Musk’s love for video games is well-documented. Last month, he admired Japanese video games, citing them as untainted by “woke DEI lies.” The tech billionaire is also known for posting frequently about popular games, such as Elden Ring and Diablo IV.

In February, earlier this year, Musk also expressed his intention to create a video game for Tesla fans worldwide, but only after the company’s Full Self-Driving capabilities become safer than “even supervised FSD.”

“I’ve wanted to do that for a long time,” Musk said at the time.

