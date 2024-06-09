Elon Musk Hails 'Diablo' As A 'Hall-Of-Fame' Game After Player Count Surpasses 100 Million

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, known for his love for video games, has praised Blizzard Entertainment’s “Diablo” series, which recently achieved a significant milestone.

What Happened: Last week, Rod Fergusson, Diablo’s general manager, took to X, formerly Twitter, and announced that the game series had amassed over 100 million players in its 27-year history.

“It blows my mind that in the 27 years of Diablo, over 100 million players have played! Thank you for playing, we appreciate your support and we still have lots more to come!” Fergusson stated.

Musk responded to Fergusson’s post on Sunday, expressing his admiration for the popular game series. “Wow, lot of players! Diablo is a hall-of-fame game,” he commented.

Why It Matters: Musk’s love for video games is well-documented. He has previously expressed his admiration for various record-breaking titles and even sold a video game company he created at the age of 12 for $500.

In August last year, Musk praised Diablo IV, following the game's impressive initial sales. In response to a user on X, the tech mogul also said he had played previous Diablo titles. “Diablo I & II were excellent. Didn't love Diablo III, but IV is great.”

Earlier this year, Musk also revealed his top video game picks with compelling storylines, Deus Ex, Bioshock, and Mass Effect 2.

Previously, Musk has also expressed his intention to develop a video game for Tesla fans worldwide, but only after the company's Full Self-Driving capabilities become safer than “even supervised FSD.”

Photo via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.