Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
4.65/7.05%
52 Wk
64.31 - 66
Mkt Cap
9.8B
Payout Ratio
47.68
Open
-
P/E
6.79
EPS
76.25
Shares
148.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 10:04AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Asustek is a computer hardware and electronics company producing and selling 3C products including PCs, mainboards other boards and cards, tablet PCs, smartphones and other handheld devices, etc. The company operates in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

Asustek Computer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asustek Computer (ASUUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asustek Computer (OTCPK: ASUUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asustek Computer's (ASUUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asustek Computer.

Q

What is the target price for Asustek Computer (ASUUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asustek Computer

Q

Current Stock Price for Asustek Computer (ASUUY)?

A

The stock price for Asustek Computer (OTCPK: ASUUY) is $66 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:42:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asustek Computer (ASUUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 6, 2012.

Q

When is Asustek Computer (OTCPK:ASUUY) reporting earnings?

A

Asustek Computer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asustek Computer (ASUUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asustek Computer.

Q

What sector and industry does Asustek Computer (ASUUY) operate in?

A

Asustek Computer is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.