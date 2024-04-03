Rockstar Delights Fans: Bully, LA Noire Added To GTA+ Library, Anticipates 'Big' Summer Update For GTA Online

Loading... Loading...



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc‘s TTWO Rockstar Games revealed its plans to expand the “Games Included With GTA+” library later in 2024 by adding Bully and LA Noire. The announcement hints at the possibility of additional classic Rockstar titles joining the collection.

Bully, originally released in 2006, is a beloved open-world game developed by Rockstar Vancouver. While a sequel was once in development, it never materialized. Recent leaks suggested elements of Bully 2 will be incorporated into other Rockstar games like Red Dead Redemption 2.

LA Noire, developed by Team Bondi and released in 2011, is set in 1947 Los Angeles. Despite fan demand for a sequel, Team Bondi is no longer active.

Rockstar also teased a new supercar to be included in an upcoming “big” GTA Online update this summer, which will be available as part of the GTA+ Membership.

Moreover, the video game publisher unveiled a bonus for GTA+ Members: “From April through August, all GTA+ Members will receive an extra bonus of GTA$1,000,000 every month — delivered alongside their usual GTA$500,000 upon billing and deposited automatically into their Maze Bank account.”

Amidst these announcements, anticipation for GTA 6 is building, slated for release in 2025. However, Rockstar has not disclosed the fate of the existing GTA Online game once GTA 6 launches.

Photo: Sergei Elagin on Shutterstock.