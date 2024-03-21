New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Unveiled, But Fans Are Left Wanting More

Loading... Loading...

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO Rockstar surprised Red Dead Redemption 2 players with Title Update 1.32, the first in nearly two years, featuring various improvements and fixes across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Notable enhancements include an update to FSR 2.2, HDR10 support, and a fix for a notorious Red Dead Online glitch causing game freezes when entering stables, IGN reported.

However, the update disappoints by not delivering the highly anticipated 60 frames per second (fps) feature on consoles, a much-requested addition.

Speculation about a next-gen update emerged following a leak from an FTC vs Xbox case, revealing plans for a Red Dead Redemption 2 update for ninth-gen consoles. Despite this, Rockstar has not officially announced such an update, leaving fans eagerly awaiting news.

It's worth noting that in October Rockstar discreetly added a 60 fps option to the PlayStation 5 version of Red Dead Redemption via backward compatibility, marking the game's first official support for 60 fps.

Although praised as one of Rockstar's greatest games, Red Dead Redemption 2 has faced criticism for the perceived lack of substantial updates compared to the focus on GTA Online. Nevertheless, it maintains immense popularity, having sold over 61 million copies.

The patch notes for Title Update 1.32 detail general stability fixes, improvements to Red Dead Online, and PC-specific enhancements, addressing various crashes, issues with offline mode, and adding support for HDR10+ gaming displays and updated AMD FSR libraries.

