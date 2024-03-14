GTA 6 Is Most Important Title In Gaming Industry: Analyst

Loading... Loading...

Circana analyst Mat Piscatella delivered a mixed outlook for the gaming industry, expressing both anticipation and caution for the future.

What Happened: Highlighting the imminent release of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA6), Piscatella remarked, in a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz: "There's probably never been a more important thing to ever release in the industry, so no pressure."

However, amidst the excitement for GTA 6, Piscatella also addressed the broader uncertainties facing the industry.

He foresees potential challenges ahead, projecting a decline of 2% to 10% in consumer spending.

"There's so much uncertainty when you look at the sales data or look to project this year," Piscatella noted, reflecting on the lack of major releases and disruptions in hardware schedules.

Piscatella pointed out the industry's reliance on blockbuster titles, noting that recent releases like Helldivers 2 and Palworld haven't matched the success of previous hits such as Warner Bros. Discovery Inc's WBD Hogwarts Legacy. The absence of highly anticipated games like GTA 6 and delays in hardware releases contribute to the prevailing uncertainty.

Moreover, the analyst expressed skepticism about mid-generation console refreshes: "Are those happening? I don't know ... I'm under a billion NDAs and no one's told me, so I don't know."

Piscatella noted that even if such revisions occur, they typically don't have a significant impact, stating: "What they're best at doing is bridging ... It's a first-party play, a manufacturing play more than it is a consumer boost."

Piscatella also acknowledged the challenges faced by gaming retail and discussed the ongoing shift from physical to digital media. He stressed the absence of a new Nintendo ADR NTDOY hardware release this year, suggesting it could exacerbate the decline in physical retail.

"With no new Nintendo hardware this year, it's going to accelerate because Nintendo is right at the 50-50 cusp when it comes to physical/digital," he added.

Why It Matters: Despite these challenges, Piscatella remains cautiously optimistic about the industry's future, envisioning a return to growth in the long term.

"It's been a very strange five years in this market," he said. "But it's kind of a thing where we've regressed to the long-term trend and now we should be starting to get toward [following] that trend again as we go to 2025."

"I think it's short-term pain," he concluded. "But it's going to be a little bit painful for this year."

