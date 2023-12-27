GTA 5 Leak Exposes 8 Unreleased Single-Player DLCs: What's Behind Rockstar's Decision?

Loading... Loading...

A recent GTA 5 leak uncovered plans for unreleased single-player DLC by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO Rockstar Games.

The leak, based on the game's full source code, revealed references to eight scrapped expansions: "SP Assassination Pack," "SP Manhunt Pack," "SP Norman Pack," "Agent Trevor," "Relationship Pack," "Enterprise Pack," "Prologue DLC," and "LibertyV DLC," Kotaku reported.

Speculation surrounds these DLCs, suggesting missions with Trevor (one of GTA 5's protagonists) as an agent, possible relationship dynamics, a return to Liberty City from GTA IV, and references to the game's prologue and potential callbacks to past Rockstar titles.

Rockstar's decision to forgo these expansions likely stemmed from the monumental success of GTA Online, which has consistently generated significant revenue since its launch.

Additionally, factors such as perfecting next-gen versions of GTA 5, resource allocation to GTA Online, and the impending release of Red Dead Redemption 2 contributed to the shelving of the single-player DLC plans.

In a 2017 interview with Game Informer, Imran Sarwar, the director of design at Rockstar, explained: "The combination of these three factors means for [GTA 5], we did not feel single-player expansions were either possible or necessary, but we may well do them for future projects."

"At Rockstar, we will always have bandwidth issues because we are perfectionists and to make huge complex games takes a lot of time and resources," he added. "Not everything is always possible, but we still love single-player open-world games more than anything. I don’t think you could make a game like GTA 5 if you didn’t like single-player games and trying to expand their possibilities!"

Interestingly, despite Red Dead Redemption 2's release in 2018, it hasn't seen any single-player DLC either.

As attention turns toward GTA 6, slated for a 2025 launch, fans are left wondering if Rockstar Games might revisit single-player expansions in upcoming projects.

Image credits: Tayfun Mehmed on Shutterstock.