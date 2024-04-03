Loading... Loading...

Call of Duty cheaters, consider yourselves warned.

According to Call of Duty Updates, an official social media account, efforts to combat Ranked Play progression boosting have intensified.

The announcement comes as action continues to be taken against all identified accounts engaged in boosting across Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT Activision Inc’s Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The post stated, “we have taken action against all detected accounts” for boosting behavior, adding that “accounts flagged for such activities will undergo a reset of their account SR progression” as an initial measure.

The developers also removed any flagged accounts from the Ranked Play leaderboards.

The post also outlined plans to “continue to monitor leaderboards with new detections.” Although specific details regarding the detection process were not disclosed, players were cautioned that account resets may occur periodically for detected boosted accounts.

The post warned players that the devs may “fully reset SR on detected boosted accounts periodically”.

The announcement has been well-received by fans. However, many have also desired additional security measures, such as improved anti-cheat systems and resolution of shadow-ban issues.

This action follows the recent closure of cheat provider Interwebz, although any connection to this event remains unclear.

The forthcoming Season 3 of Call of Duty promises new game modes and maps. The crackdown on boosting is likely to enhance the overall gaming experience for players invested in ranked play.

