Joe Rogan Gives His Take On Call Of Duty Cheating Problem: 'They Can Never Miss'

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, host Joe Rogan and guest comedian Dan Soder addressed the issue of cheating in Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Call of Duty, particularly focusing on aimbots and wallhacks.

It's worth noting that aimbots are software that automatically aims weapons at enemies, granting players precise accuracy without effort. On the other hand, wallhacks allow players to see through walls and obstacles, giving them advanced knowledge of enemy positions.

While watching footage of cheaters shared on social media, Rogan said: "They’re running around and the guys have these aimbots and they can never miss."

"So, they will kill you – and every time they kill you, they’re fully armored and they have all the weapons – and they would know exactly where you’re going to be and they’ll kill you again and kill you again," the 56-year-old podcaster added."And every now and then, they would die and respawn and then kill you again because they just couldn’t miss."

The conversation clipped and shared on X (via Insider Gaming), delved into the accessibility of these cheat tools, highlighting how easily they can be acquired, which sheds light on the pervasive issues within the Call of Duty gaming community.

Rogan also drew a comparison between Call of Duty and Quake, a classic shooter often hailed as a genre pioneer. Expressing his surprise, he said, "Call of Duty is a lot quicker than I thought it was."

The latest Call of Duty expansion, Season 5, released on Aug. 2, introduced an anti-cheat initiative called "Ricochet," which utilizes tactics like fake enemies and weapon confiscation to combat cheating. This update includes notifying lobbies when a problematic player has been removed from the game.

