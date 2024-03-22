'A Really Stupid Deal': Larian Studios Reflects On Google's Stadia Misstep, Team Joyous Over No More Baldur's Gate 3

Loading... Loading...

Larian Studios will not produce any downloadable content (DLC), expansions, or sequels for the acclaimed RPG.

That's according to Larian's Swen Vincke, director of Baldur's Gate 3.

Despite winning another Game of the Year award, Vincke disclosed to IGN at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024,that although Larian initially began work on DLC and contemplated Baldur's Gate 4, they ultimately redirected their focus towards different projects.

Vincke highlighted the studio's reluctance to embark on new endeavors without concluding Baldur's Gate 3 adequately: "We hadn’t really had closure on BG3 yet and just to jump forward on something new felt wrong."

Acknowledging the complexities of adapting the Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) 5th Edition system into a video game, Vincke emphasized the studio's desire to explore new gaming mechanics: "There are a lot of constraints on making D&D, and 5th Edition is not an easy system to put into a video game."

Vincke disclosed that Larian Studios lacked genuine enthusiasm when considering creating DLC for Baldur's Gate 3, noting: "You could see the team was doing it because everyone felt like we had to do it, but it wasn’t really coming from the heart."

Recognizing the importance of passion in their work, Vincke made a decisive choice after returning from a Christmas break. He recounted, "[I] came back and I told the team, ‘You know we’re not going to do it."

Contrary to his expectations, Vincke observed the team's joy upon hearing the decision. He recalled: "I thought they were going to be angry at me... I saw so many elated faces, which I didn’t expect, and I could tell they shared the same feelings, so we were all aligned with one another."

While affirming ongoing support for Baldur's Gate 3, including cross-platform mod assistance, Vincke assured fans that the game's legacy would continue under Hasbro Inc's HAS Wizards of the Coast's supervision.

Moreover, the Belgian video game designer reflected on Larian's past decision to partner with Google Stadia, calling it "really stupid."

Vincke recalled the early days of Baldur’s Gate 3 and how Stadia played a role in its reveal. The game was announced at a Google Stadia conference in June 2019, a move Vincke now regrets, especially since Alphabet Inc's GOOGL Stadia shut down in 2023.

Vincke initially saw potential in Stadia's features, such as easy access for players without the need to install anything. However, with hindsight, he acknowledges the deal was a mistake, albeit one that helped fund CGI production for the game.

"It was a really stupid deal and I should never have done it, but it allowed me to pay for the CGI," he said.

