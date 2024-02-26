'Threats And Toxicity' Must Stop Over Baldur's Gate 3 Mod Support, Larian Studios Director Says

Loading... Loading...

Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, appealed to its community to cease "threats and toxicity" regarding implementing mod support.

According to IGN, frustrations arose among players who utilize mods due to the inconvenience of managing them with each new patch release since the game's launch in August 2023.

Michael Douse, Larian's director of Publishing, emphasized the need for constructive dialogue in a series of tweets, stating: "Threats and toxicity against our devs and community teams will only harm the conversation. Please stop that."

He also acknowledged the complexities involved: "We can’t do it at all without the dedicated community teams that work to untangle a giant web of noise into something we can work with for the benefit of everyone."

He added "Our focus is to patch the game while working on future mod support. I understand why it’s frustrating, so what we all need to do is focus on that future."

Additionally, Douse highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive relationship between the development team and the player community, emphasizing: "To finish, again, we can only be close if we can work close. If we cannot do that, and we have to draw distance, it’ll really suck for everyone, especially us and definitely you."

Toxic behavior within gaming communities, including harassment and threats directed toward developers, has become a prevalent issue in the industry.

Recent instances, such as death threats received by the developer of Palworld and findings from a Game Developers Conference survey, indicated widespread concerns among developers regarding player harassment, which underscored the severity of the problem.

