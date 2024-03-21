Sad News For Baldur's Gate 3 Fans: Larian Studios Ends Downloadable Content, Sequel Plans; Moves Beyond 'Dungeons & Dragons'

Loading... Loading...

During a Game Developers Conference (GDC) panel, Swen Vincke, the founder of Larian Studios, made a surprising announcement: Baldur's Gate 3 will not receive any expansions or downloadable content (DLC).

Instead, Larian is moving away from the Dungeons & Dragons universe, handing over the Baldur's Gate IP to Wizards of the Coast, IGN reported.

See Also: What's Behind Hasbro's $90M Boost? This Game With Full Nudity (And Romance With A Bear) Could Hold The Answer

This revelation came as a shock to many fans eagerly anticipating more content for Baldur's Gate 3. Despite previous discussions about potential DLCs, Larian has decided to shift its focus to other projects once current patches are completed.

"We'll carry on patching for a while and then we're all going to take a holiday and then we'll figure out what we do next," Larian Studios senior product manager Tom Butler had said last year. "But at the moment, we genuinely have discussions. We want to do more. We don't know what yet."

The company's non-involvement in the development of Baldur's Gate 4 has also been confirmed.

This move represented a significant departure for Larian, renowned for its commitment to the RPG genre with titles like the Divinity: Original Sin series. Vincke had hinted at a sequel to Divinity: Original Sin, suggesting it was in the pipeline after Baldur's Gate 3.

The fate of Baldur's Gate 4 now hangs in the balance, as Hasbro Inc's HAS Wizards of the Coast may seek another developer for the project.

Nonetheless, Baldur's Gate 3 enjoyed tremendous success, both commercially and critically, with accolades and high scores from reviewers.

Read Next: 'Threats And Toxicity' Must Stop Over Baldur's Gate 3 Mod Support, Larian Studios Director Says

Photo: Larian Studios via Steam.