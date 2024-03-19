Returning To Roots? Overwatch 2 Season 10 Redefines Monetization With Free Heroes, More

Loading... Loading...

The upcoming season of Overwatch 2 will introduce a new hero named Venture, who will be available for free to all players upon launch, marking a departure from the previous model of locking new heroes behind paywalls or progression.

This shift also extends to all previously released heroes, which will now be accessible to Overwatch 2 players at no additional cost when season 10 begins in April, Polygon reported.

Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Blizzard's announcement also includes details about the Mythic Shop, where players can purchase previously exclusive Mythic skins.

"The Mythic Shop will allow you to work towards past and current seasonal Mythic hero skins as you progress through the Premium Battle Pass," Blizzard explained in a blog post. Players have the flexibility to choose which aspects of the skins they want to unlock.

Moreover, players can now earn Overwatch Coins, the game's premium currency, through both the free and premium tracks of the battle pass, with an increased cap of 600 coins per season.

Season 10 will also feature the introduction of the Clash game mode and the Hanaoka map, available for a limited-time trial, with the full Clash mode set to launch later in the year with two maps.

Past complaints about Overwatch 2 included dissatisfaction with its free-to-play monetization model, concerns about game balance, and disappointment over the lack of promised PvE content.

Some players view these recent changes as a refreshing return to the roots of the original Overwatch, launched in 2016. But the real question is: Will it be enticing enough to bring gamers back?

