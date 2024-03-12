Steam Pays Tribute To Akira Toriyama With DRAGON BALL FighterZ Discounts

Loading... Loading...

Steam, the popular digital distribution platform for video games developed by Valve Corporation, has joined the global tributes honoring Akira Toriyama following his recent passing at the age of 68.

Toriyama, renowned as the creator of the iconic manga and anime series "Dragon Ball," has left an indelible mark on popular culture.

In recognition of Toriyama's legacy, Steam has announced a significant discount on "DRAGON BALL FighterZ," a popular title in the franchise. Released in 2018, the game has garnered a strong following and boasts a 90 percent positive review rating.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ features a dynamic three-versus-three team fighting system, allowing players to select their favorite characters and engage in epic battles.

With its engaging gameplay mechanics and faithful representation of the Dragon Ball universe, the game has captivated fans worldwide.

The limited-time midweek offer is valid until March 18th. With an 85% discount, the standard edition of the game is priced at USD 7.19, down from $47.99.

Additionally, there's a special promotion on the Legendary Edition, available for USD 35.20 instead of the usual $87.99, representing a 60% discount.

Image courtesy: Bandai Namco via Steam.