Meta's Last Call: Migrate Your Oculus Account Or Lose Everything

With the deadline of March 29 approaching, Meta Platforms Inc. META is finalizing the transition from Oculus to Meta accounts, emphasizing the necessity for users to migrate their existing Oculus accounts.

Failure to do so will result in the loss of access to all associated content, including games, DLC, achievements, and store credit, The Verge reported.

This development follows Meta's 2021 decision to rebrand itself from Facebook and streamline its branding, which included transitioning the Oculus Quest to the Meta Quest line of VR headsets.

The transition to Meta accounts was introduced in June 2022 as an alternative login method for Quest owners, addressing concerns about the necessity of a Facebook account.

Users are directed to Meta's official website to seamlessly migrate their accounts, with the requirement of using the same email address associated with their Oculus account to retain their data and purchases.

