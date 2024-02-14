Microsoft Reportedly Mulling Launch Of Xbox Games Hi-Fi Rush And Pentiment On PlayStation, Nintendo Switch

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp MSFT is reportedly planning to release some of its Xbox games on rival platforms.

What Happened: Microsoft is preparing to launch a select number of Xbox games on platforms such as Sony Group Corp SONY’s PlayStation and Nintendo Co Ltd NTDOY’s Switch, The Verge reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The move is seen as a significant shift in strategy for Microsoft, which could potentially increase its first-party games’ reach and gaming revenue.

The first two games set to appear on rival consoles are Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment, with Sea of Thieves, also planned for a non-Xbox platform release later this year. Other first-party titles are also under consideration for multi-platform releases, according to the report.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S and X sales have been trailing behind Sony’s PlayStation 5, and the company’s Xbox Game Pass subscriptions have also been slowing down. This slowdown in Game Pass subscriptions may have prompted Microsoft to consider releasing more multi-platform games.

See Also: Mark Cuban Calls Out Elon Musk’s X For Allegedly Demonetizing Major Creators: ‘You Up?’

Despite the potential for increased gaming revenue, the move also comes with significant risks. The recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion has already boosted Microsoft’s overall gaming business revenue, but the company is also mindful of the impact of multi-platform game releases on key revenue drivers like Call of Duty.

Why It Matters: The decision to release Xbox games on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch comes at a time when Sony’s PS5 sales have been dominating the market. Recent data from a Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. earnings report suggests that the PS5 has outsold the Xbox Series X|S by a ratio of approximately two to one.

Microsoft’s potential shift to multi-platform gaming was first reported earlier this month, with titles like Starfield and Indiana Jones being considered for release on the PS5. This move could potentially help Microsoft address its slowing Game Pass subscriptions and boost its gaming revenue.

Meanwhile, Sony’s shares fell after the company reported third-quarter financial results and revised guidance above estimates. The company also announced plans to list its financial arm in October 2025. Sony revised its FY23 sales outlook to $86.62 billion (¥12.4 trillion), down from a prior forecast of ¥12.3 trillion versus the consensus of $87.32 billion.

Read Next: Mark Zuckerberg Finally Tries Apple’s Vision Pro And Says Meta’s Quest 3 Is ‘The Better Product, Period’

Microsoft Xbox. Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.