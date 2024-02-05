Starfield And Indiana Jones On PS5? Microsoft's Xbox's Potential Shift To Multi-Platform Gaming

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp. MSFT is reportedly considering a new multi-platform approach for certain Xbox games, with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and possibly Starfield being considered for release on Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PS5.

According to a source familiar with Microsoft's plans, the company is evaluating which titles will remain exclusive to Xbox and PC and which ones will also appear on Nintendo ADR's NTDOY Switch or PS5 in the future.

The Verge also reported Microsoft is "weighing up which titles will remain exclusive and others that will appear on Switch or PS5 in the future."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is expected to launch exclusively on Xbox and PC in December 2024, with a potential release on PS5 a "short period" later, possibly just a few months. The source suggests that "conversations look to be happening inside Microsoft," indicating a potential shift in the company's strategy.

XboxERA informed the tech giant "may be planning to launch Bethesda's space RPG on PS5 after the already announced Shattered Space expansion that is slated to arrive later in 2024."

It is also noted Microsoft is increasing its investment in PS5 development kits to support this potential multi-platform strategy.

While Starfield's exclusivity had been confirmed at launch, these new developments raise questions about the exclusivity of the upcoming The Elder Scrolls 6, although Microsoft's internal documents initially claimed it would skip PS5 and only launch on Xbox and PC.

Microsoft's evolving strategy towards multi-platform releases aligns with the company's recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The move signifies a shift in the nature of exclusivity, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella expressing the intention to be a "good publisher on Sony and Nintendo and PC and Xbox."

Photo: Sergei Elagin on Shutterstock