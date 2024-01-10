Larian Studios Addresses Baldur's Gate 3 Bugs On Xbox, Teases New RPG Project

Loading... Loading...

Larian Studios announced Microsoft Corp. MSFT intends to address the save bug affecting Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox by releasing a firmware update.

This bug troubled the game’s release on Xbox, causing missing save games. According to Larian, Microsoft identified the issue and plans to issue the firmware update on Jan. 16 for manual installation, with a global rollout scheduled a week later.

"Although we haven’t been able to independently verify this fix, we’re optimistic that Microsoft has gotten to the bottom of it," the developer said, according to IGN.

The developer also released a significant hotfix for the game, enhancing accessibility to quest items, demonstrating commitment to continual updates across all platforms.

Despite these efforts, Baldur’s Gate 3 has faced other challenges on Xbox. Players criticized Microsoft’s default auto-upload policy after some users were banned due to captured sex scenes automatically appearing on the Xbox network.

Nonetheless, since its launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received both critical and commercial acclaim. Larian Studios remains dedicated to ongoing updates for the game, with Studio Head Swen Vincke already hinting at its next project.

Vincke hinted at progress on its Act 1 narrative through tweets after months of writing. He mentioned: "After four months of writing work, I’d finally figured out what Act 1 on this thing I've been working on needs to be."

"Quote me when it's revealed to see how much of today's draft survives. I suspect a lot," Vincke added.

The studio head's recent excitement about the new project stirs anticipation, although he emphasized it's not a teaser for an immediate announcement. While remaining tight-lipped on specifics, Vincke's tweets hint at another RPG in Larian's signature style structured around three acts: "Been a great morning! After 4 months of rewriting and rewriting and abandoning ideas and then revisiting them, finally figured out what act 1 on this thing I've been working on needs to be. Quote me when it's revealed to see how much of today's draft survives. I suspect a lot."

