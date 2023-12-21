What Can Gamers Expect In Starfield's Upcoming Major February Update?

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Bethesda, the developer of "Starfield," has shared an end-of-year update for the game on its subreddit, detailing plans for 2024.

The studio intends to release updates roughly every six weeks, with the next major update slated for February, IGN reported.

The update will encompass bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, city maps, new travel methods, ship customization options, and gameplay adjustments to alter difficulty.

The mention of "new gameplay options to further adjust difficulty" has led fans to speculate about the potential inclusion of a survival mode similar to Fallout 4's popular mode. This mode might involve environmental effects and save restrictions to heighten the challenge.

Additionally, Bethesda hinted at the launch of the first story expansion, "Shattered Space," in February, while teasing "new ways to travel," though specifics remain undisclosed.

“More info on all of the above will be coming soon but for now, we hope you all have a relaxing holiday season and we can't wait to continue this journey with you in the new year,” Bethesda said on Reddit post.

