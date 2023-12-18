Why Won't Baldur's Gate 3 Be On Xbox Game Pass? Director Explains All

Loading... Loading...

Swen Vincke, director of Baldur's Gate 3, emphasized the game's value and reasoning behind its absence from Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Xbox Game Pass.

In a conversation with IGN, Vincke said: "Oh, we always said from the get-go, it wasn’t going to be on Game Pass, it’s not going to be on Game Pass."

Vincke stressed the expansive RPG, spanning around 50 hours with rich player choices and intricate dialogue, boasts a complete experience without microtransactions.

"We made a big game, so I think there’s a fair price to be paid for that, and I think that that is okay,” the director explained. "Upfront it’s a big meaty game. So I think that should be able to exist as it is. This is what allows us to continue making other games."

Larian Studios' independence played a crucial role in realizing Baldur's Gate 3.

In an earlier interview with Kotaku, Vincke credited the freedom from external pressures, citing how larger publishers might have compromised the game's integrity or rushed its release.

This independence allowed the company to shape its vision meticulously, facilitated by the success of its prior game, Divinity Original Sin 2.

While Xbox Game Pass has benefits for players and developers, concerns arise about its potential to diminish game values, fostering a "try and move on" mentality without encouraging outright purchases.

Microsoft contends Game Pass subscribers spend more on games, asserting the service complements game sales instead of replacing them.

But, Sony Group Corp.'s SONY resistance to releasing major games on PlayStation raises a question about this kind of service's financial viability.

