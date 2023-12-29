Can You Guess Steam's Bestselling, Most-Played Video Games Of 2023?

Loading... Loading...

Valve's Steam unveiled its "Best of 2023" list, showcasing top-selling and most-played games across various categories such as PC, Steam Deck, VR and controller platforms.

The rankings categorized games into Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze tiers based on sales revenue and concurrent player numbers from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15, 2023.

The top-selling games by gross revenue included titles like Electronic Arts Inc's EA Apex Legends, Microsoft Corp's MSFT Starfield, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc's WBD Hogwarts Legacy, and CD Projekt ADR's OTGLY Cyberpunk 2077.

New releases in 2023 generating high revenue consisted of Capcom ADR's CCOEY Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3, among others.

Games with the highest peak concurrent players were highlighted, with titles such as Goose Goose Duck, PUBG: Battlegrounds and Baldur's Gate 3 leading the Platinum tier.

Steam also recognized top Early Access graduates, including games Baldur's Gate 3 and Sun Haven, based on gross revenue.

Additionally, Steam Deck showcased games such as Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077, while top games played by daily active controller users included Call of Duty HQ and FIFA 23.

Photo: Photo Oz on Shutterstock.