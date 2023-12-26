Grand Theft Auto V Source Code Reportedly Leaked Following Rockstar Games' Previous Security Breach

Loading... Loading...

In a significant development, the source code of Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) has been leaked online. This news comes a year after the game’s creator, Rockstar Games, fell victim to a cyberattack by the Lapsus$ group.

What Happened: As reported by BleepingComputer, the source code for GTA V has reportedly surfaced online and disseminated via multiple platforms such as Discord and Telegram. These platforms were previously used by hackers to leak data stolen from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s TTWO Rockstar Games.

‘Phil’, an operator of a Grand Theft Auto leak channel on Telegram, shared links to the stolen source code and a screenshot of one of the folders. Due credit was given to Arion Kurtaj, a Lapsus$ hacker who leaked unreleased GTA VI videos. Kurtaj’s hacking exploits against Rockstar and Uber have recently landed him an indefinite hospital detention in the UK.

In 2022, Rockstar Games’ internal Slack server and Confluence wiki were breached by the Lapsus$ group. The hackers claimed to have stolen GTA V and GTA VI source code and assets, including a GTA VI testing build. The stolen content, including GTA V source code samples, was subsequently leaked on forums and Telegram.

While BleepingComputer reviewed the leak and affirmed it to be genuine GTA V source code, they couldn’t independently confirm its authenticity.

The Lapsus$ hackers are known for executing social engineering and SIM swapping attacks, targeting corporate networks. Their victims include Uber, Microsoft, Rockstar Games, Nvidia, and Samsung.

Following an attack, the group would attempt to extort companies to prevent the public leakage of stolen data. Some members of Lapsus$ are believed to be currently active in the loosely organized hacking collective Scattered Spider.

Why It Matters: The GTA V source code leak is the latest in a series of cyberattacks targeting Rockstar Games.

In light of Arion Kurtaj’s indefinite detention following his cybercrimes in 2022, it’s evident that such illicit activities carry serious legal repercussions.

