Windows 11 Upgrade Will Put 240M Computers On The Brink Of Becoming E-Waste: Report

In a potentially alarming development, the impending end of Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Windows 10’s life may add up to millions of devices to the worldwide electronic waste pile.

What Happened: A study by Canalys suggested that the transition to Windows 11 could result in nearly 240 million computers being discontinued. This raises concerns about device upgrades and the onus on vendors such as Microsoft to prolong product life cycles, reported ITPro.

Numerous devices scheduled for disposal after the October 2025 Windows 10 support cutoff won’t meet the necessary standards to install Windows 11 despite being deemed in “good condition.”

The requirements include a processor of at least 1GHz, a minimum of 4GB RAM, and no less than 64GB of storage. The report noted that these devices’ incompatibility with the latest supported Windows version dramatically decreases their refurbishing and resale value.

The consulting firm also highlighted the potential burden on IT budgets and the significant environmental impact of large-scale device disposal.

In December, Microsoft announced plans to extend Windows 10 security updates until 2028. However, users will need to pay a fee that has yet to be disclosed to access this service.

“Though the provision of extended support can prolong the lifespans of Windows 11-ineligible PCs, the cost of these security updates will likely be a barrier for many users,” the study warned.

Why It Matters: The forecasted surge in electronic waste due to Windows 10’s end comes in the face of a growing global trend. According to Statista, a German database company, the volume of e-waste is projected to reach 74.7 million metric tons by 2030.

In 2019 alone, the volume of e-waste generated globally was around 54 million metric tons. The potential of adding 240 million devices to this pile further underscores the urgency for tech companies to take more sustainable measures in their product lifecycle management.

This situation serves as a reminder of the environmental considerations that should be part of technology development and usage policies. It also emphasizes the need for consumers and organizations to make informed decisions about upgrading and disposing of technology.

