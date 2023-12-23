Insomniac Games Responds To Cyberattack: 'Like Logan ... Insomniac Is Resilient'

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp.'s SONY Insomniac Games responded to a recent cyberattack with a message on its official X account.

"Like Logan... Insomniac is resilient," the developer behind titles like "Marvel's Spider-Man," "Wolverine" and "Death Stranding" wrote. "Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support. It's deeply appreciated."An update regarding Insomniac and Marvel's #WolverinePS5. pic.twitter.com/CMkCCoZwwj

The attack resulted in the theft of personal information belonging to employees and details about "Marvel's Wolverine" for PlayStation 5.

Insomniac acknowledged the emotional toll on its team, saying, "We're both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other."

See Also: Insomniac Breach Leaks Marvel, X-Men Gaming Details: Does Sony Fear Microsoft's Strategy?

The hackers, identified as members of the Rhysida ransomware group, demanded a $2 million ransom to prevent the release of the stolen 1.67 terabytes of data, which included confidential videos, images of "Marvel's Wolverine," and personal information about the staff.

Insomniac emphasized its determination to uphold its game development standards, mentioning, "We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve."

It concluded its message by assuring its audience that official information about "Marvel's Wolverine" would be shared at the appropriate time, thanking everyone for their ongoing support during this challenging period.

It's worth noting that Rhysida said it targeted Insomniac because it perceived the studio as an "easy target." Meanwhile, Sony has launched an investigation into the incident, although Rhysida suggested the probe would be more effective "in the backyard."

This breach marks a recurring security issue for Sony, as it follows a previous breach in October 2023 by the group "Ransomed.vc." In that attack, 3.4GB of data was stolen, affecting around 6,791 current and former Sony employees.

Read Next: Leaked: Sony's Insomniac Cyber Breach Exposes Development Cost Challenges, Staff Cut Pressures

Image credits: Postmodern Studio on Shutterstock.