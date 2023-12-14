Insomniac Confirms Spider-Man 2 Update Set For Early 2024 Release

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp.'s SONY Insomniac Games confirmed that the next update for "Spider-Man 2" is slated for an early 2024 release.

The update aims to introduce sought-after features like New Game Plus and audio descriptions, addressing player feedback, IGN reported.

"We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards," Insomniac Games wrote in a statement shared on X (previously Twitter). "We are now targeting Early 2024 for the next game update and we'll have a feature-complete list closer to its release."

They also confirmed the inclusion of highly requested features, such as the ability to alter the time of day and replay completed missions.

Despite being limited to the PS5 console, Spider-Man 2 has soared in popularity since its release, selling over five million copies within 11 days.

The game's success has been notable, praised for its compelling storytelling despite some shortcomings in the open-world design.

This update announcement follows closely after a reported hacking incident involving Insomniac Games, where confidential information was allegedly put up for sale by a ransomware group. Sony swiftly responded, stating an ongoing investigation while affirming their belief that no other Sony Interactive Entertainment studios or divisions were affected.

