Timothée Chalamet Picks 'Spider-Man 2' As His Game Of The Year, Reacts To 'GTA VI' Trailer

At The Game Awards, American-French actor Timothée Chalamet presented the Game of the Year award to "Baldur's Gate 3."

However, his personal choice for Game of the Year is Sony Group Corp.'s SONY "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," although it didn't win any awards at the ceremony.

"It was just amazing," he told IGN in an interview on the red carpet. "It was in-depth."

When asked about the recently released trailer of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO highly anticipated "GTA 6," Chalamet said: "I thought it was crazy!"

"I haven't really spent any time in Miami or Florida, so I don't want to say anything disrespectful. But it just seemed gnarly," the Hollywood star added.

Moreover, the protagonist of "Dune" discussed his gaming habits, revealing his past involvement with modded Xbox controllers.

"I might be a little outdated now, but back in the day, it was something with, like, a trigger mod," he said. "If it was, like, an FAL with a single trigger, you could unlock it with a mod."

"That's gonna sell Wonka," he joked, given that he was there to promote the upcoming origin story.

It's worth noting that, before rising to fame in Hollywood, Chalamet had a gaming YouTube channel named "moddedcontroller360."

In an interview with professional gamer Nate Hill alongside Zendaya, Chalamet disclosed his past involvement with the channel, where he painted modified controllers. The channel contains just three videos, none featuring his face.

