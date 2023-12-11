Microsoft Includes Starfield Testers In Union, Offers Game Copies With New Conditions

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp MSFT has acknowledged and included 77 temporary game testers from ZeniMax Studios into a newly formed quality assurance union, marking a notable development in the industry's labor landscape.

These testers, initially contracted through TCWGlobal, have joined the ZeniMax Workers United-CWA and are currently negotiating their inaugural contract with the technology giant, Kotaku reported.

The unionization process has resulted in positive changes, with 23 testers transitioning to full-time roles and all testers receiving raises — some enjoying a pay increase of 22.2 percent while others receiving a 15.3 percent raise.

See Also: CD Projekt Layoffs Spur Creation Of Polish Game Developer Union, Avalanche Studios Also Sees 100+ Employees Join Union

Additionally, previously ineligible workers now have access to paid holidays and sick time. Notably, all 77 testers will receive complimentary copies of Starfield, the game they contributed to by meticulously debugging.

This development sheds light on the issues faced by temporary testers within the gaming industry and their historically limited access to essential benefits.

"The use of contractors is common in the video game industry, and they often earn lower wages, have fewer benefits, and face less job stability than the direct employees they work alongside," the Communications Workers of America said in a statement. "By recognizing the workers as members of the union, ZeniMax and Microsoft management are setting a new standard for workers across the gaming industry."

Microsoft's amicable labor neutrality agreement with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) portrays the company as supportive of developer unionization.

The impact of this move could potentially influence labor practices across the industry, although recent allegations against Sega of America threatening unionized staff suggest persisting challenges in some gaming companies regarding labor relations.

Microsoft bought ZeniMax, the parent of Bethesda, for $8.1 billion in 2020.

Read Next: Union Accusations Against Sega: Alleged Threat Of Mass Layoffs Uncovered

Image credits: Billion Photos on Shutterstock.