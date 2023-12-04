Epic Games Confirms Fortnite's OG Season Comeback In 2024 After Record-Breaking Success

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Epic Games' Fortnite's OG season and the original map are set to make a comeback in 2024.

This decision follows the overwhelming success of the OG season, which marked a pivotal moment for the game, drawing in a record-breaking 44.7 million players.

Fortnite's official account on Twitter announced the return, expressing their surprise at the season's overwhelming response and hinting at revisiting the iconic map that initially introduced players to the Battle Royale phenomenon in 2017.

"Ngl the OG season far exceeded our expectations. So much so that we’d like to bring it back… *opens 2024 roadmap doc*. In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus," Fortnite tweeted.

This revival isn't unexpected, considering the widespread adoration for Fortnite OG and its role in propelling the game to its 'biggest day' ever.

Recently, Fortnite hosted the Big Bang event, marking the advent of Fortnite Chapter 5: Underground. This event showcased an Eminem concert and teased upcoming additions like LEGO-themed content, racing games, and music experiences.

Moreover, Fortnite Chapter 5: Underground promises a wealth of updates, including a new island, a traversable train system spanning the map, weapon modifications, an extensive array of over 1,200 LEGO-style outfits, new bosses, and an anticipated Battle Pass featuring characters like Peter Griffin and Solid Snake.

