Sony's Strategic Partnership With NCSoft Targets Mobile Gaming Expansion

Sony Group Corp. SONY forged a "strategic global business partnership" with NCSoft, the South Korean powerhouse behind online role-playing games such as Guild Wars and Lineage.

Outgoing Sony Interactive Entertainment head Jim Ryan and NCSoft CEO Taekjin Kim jointly announced this collaboration, emphasizing a focus on various global business sectors, notably mobile gaming, according to IGN.

"Partnering with NCSoft advances our strategy to expand beyond console and broaden PlayStation’s reach to a wider audience," said Ryan.

This sentiment was echoed by Kim, who stated: "This partnership with SIE is the beginning of our efforts to build various synergies together, utilizing both companies’ core competencies, technological capabilities, and expertise."

This move aligned with Sony's broader strategy to extend beyond consoles and increase PlayStation's accessibility across different platforms.

Sony previously announced its expansion into mobile gaming through the creation of a PlayStation Studios Mobile Division and the acquisition of Savage Game Studios to develop a high-quality mobile action game.

In parallel, Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, inclusive of King, the developer of Candy Crush Saga, highlighted Microsoft's ambition to challenge Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGLGOOG Google in the mobile gaming arena.

Moreover, Xbox chief Phil Spencer voiced intentions to establish a proprietary app store, with King's acquisition integral to this strategy.

