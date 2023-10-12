Counter-Strike 2: The Game That Hit Valve's Rock Bottom On Steam

"Counter-Strike 2," the eagerly anticipated successor to the immensely popular "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," has not lived up to the expectations of its fan base.

Released on Sept. 27, the game was initially met with excitement but quickly drew the ire of its player community, causing it to become Valve's worst-rated game on Steam within a mere few weeks of launch, with its recent reviews classified as 'Mixed.'

The disappointment comes from the fact that "Counter-Strike 2" completely replaced "CS:GO" a game that had garnered a massive following over time.

Players are frustrated by the absence of cherished multiplayer maps and modes in the new game, although there's optimism that these features will be added in future updates.

Adding to the confusion, Steam merged the reviews of both games, causing some players to feel that this was an attempt to artificially boost the ratings of "Counter-Strike 2."

The disappointment extends to Metacritic, where user reviews rate "Counter-Strike 2" at a low 3.0, considerably lower than other prominent Valve titles like "CS:GO" with a 7.2, "Half-Life" with a 9.1, and "Left 4 Dead" with a 7.8.

Image courtesy: Valve on Steam.