Warner's Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta Confirmed, August Dates Revealed

"Mortal Kombat 1" Pre-Order Beta has been confirmed for Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, as announced by director Ed Boon of NetherRealm Studios.

"August 18th. My mother’s birthday. Tobias’s mother’s birthday. 1995 MK Movie release date. And now… the #MK1 pre-Oder beta!" Boon tweeted on Thursday.

According to IGN, the beta will introduce new content, including the playable character Li Mei. Additionally, the recent San Diego Comic-Con presentation revealed returning characters (Baraka, Li Mei and Tanya) and special guests (Omni-Man, Peacemaker,and Homelander) that will be featured in the game.

It's worth noting that developer NetherRealm and publisher Warner Bros. Games, a division of Warner Bros Discovery Inc. WBD, revealed the Nintendo Switch port of "Mortal Kombat 1" will share the same $70 price tag as its counterparts on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Thus, the title will be the first game developed by an external publisher to adopt the higher price point of $70 on Nintendo Company Ltd's NTDOY handheld console.

Earlier this year, the announcement of "Mortal Kombat 1" took the gaming world by storm. The "1" in the title signified that it served as a unique combination of a reboot and a sequel. In this latest installment, we witness the rise of Liu Kang, now a newly-anointed God of Fire, who sets out to remake the entire universe.

Despite its brighter and more colorful visuals, the game will still retain Mortal Kombat's signature look and gory fatalities.

The game's official launch date is scheduled for Sept. 19.

