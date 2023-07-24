Project Q Leak: Sony's PlayStation Handheld Surprises Gamers With Weird Design

Leaked footage from Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation handheld, also known as Project Q, offered a glimpse into its features and internals.

The video, shared by the tech enthusiast account Zuby on Twitter, has left many intrigued and amused with Project Q's appearance: the handheld seems to be nothing more than a DualSense controller sliced in half, with an LCD tablet attached to it.

The device seemingly runs on an Android-based operating system, although it's worth noting the final user interface is expected to be more PlayStation-themed by the time of release, according to Kotaku.

Sony has confirmed that Project Q is set to hit the market later this year, with gaming insider Tom Henderson pointing towards a more specific launch date in November 2023, just in time for Christmas.

Project Q was officially announced last month, during 2023's PlayStation Showcase. The handheld, which has an 8-inch display, is primarily designed for streaming games from a PS5 to a handheld screen, not offering native gameplay like the Nintendo Switch.

During the showcase, Sony also introduced gaming earbuds compatible with the PS5 and PC.

Furthermore, Microsoft Corp. MSFT claimed Sony is planning to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year, priced at $399.99.

