The PlayStation 5 gaming console continues to reign supreme in the current generation, and Sony Group Corp SONY is sweetening the deal for its users by offering a free six-month subscription to Apple TV Plus AAPL.

What’s The Offer: PlayStation 5 users can now enjoy a complimentary six-month subscription to Apple TV Plus. This offer is available to users who have previously taken advantage of an Apple TV Plus trial, as well as those currently paying for the streaming service.

For existing paying subscribers, their Apple TV Plus subscription will be extended by an additional six months.

Sony has also extended the offer to PlayStation 4 users, although they will receive a three-month subscription to Apple TV Plus instead of six months.

How To Claim It: To take advantage of this special offer, users will need both an Apple ID and a PSN account.

It’s important to note that Sony’s offer is only available until July 31, 2023, so make sure to claim it before the expiration date.

Here are the simple steps to claim your special Apple TV Plus offer on your PlayStation:

Locate the Apple TV app on your PlayStation. If you don’t already have it, download it from the store. Open the Apple TV app and sign in with your Apple ID. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you will need to create one. Follow the on-screen instructions to claim the free trial of Apple TV Plus.

Once you’ve claimed the offer, you’ll be able to enjoy Apple TV Plus on all your other devices as well.

