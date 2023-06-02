Nintendo Pulls The Plug On eShop Sales In Russia

Nintendo Company Ltd. NTDOY has made the decision to wind down its operations in Russia, marking the latest development in a series of challenges faced by the company in the Russian market.

As of May 31, the Japanese gaming giant is offering limited service for the Russian version of Nintendo eShop. Russian customers who already have a Nintendo account still have the ability to redownload digital content they have previously purchased.

However, the creation of new Nintendo accounts with a country setting of Russia is no longer possible.

Moreover, Nintendo will be deleting payment information associated with Nintendo accounts, including credit card and PayPal account details, for "security reasons."

The decision, which was announced in a blog post by Nintendo Europe, follows the suspension of product shipments to the country in early 2022.

This move was preceded by the company's decision to place the Russian version of the Nintendo eShop under maintenance due to the suspension of transactions in Russian rubles by payment providers.

