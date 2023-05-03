How A 'CS:GO' Map Is Bringing Uncensored News Of The War In Ukraine To Russian Gamers

A Finnish newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, has found a unique way to deliver independent journalism about Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine to Russians playing the popular Valve Corporation's "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive."

The newspaper created a map within the game, which features a secret room containing uncensored information about the war in the Russian language. This move, released on World Press Freedom Day, comes as a response to the lack of access to independent information about the conflict for the Russian public due to strict government censorship.

In dialogue with Games Radar, Helsingin Sanomat Editor-in-Chief Antero Mukka said: "Russians have very little chance to receive independent information about Putin's invasion of Ukraine. However, the gaming world and gamers themselves are still left unchecked."

The map, called "de_vonya," features a Slavic city devastated by war, with a secret room providing access to images and collections of text detailing the war's cruelties witnessed by the newspaper's reporters.

"One of the most touching stories in the secret room is about a Ukrainian man that went to the store. While he was there, Russian troops killed his family with a missile strike. The secret room built into the game is meant to force Russian gamers to face what's really going on in the war in Ukraine," Mukka said.

Photo: evan_huang and Rokas Tenys on Shutterstock