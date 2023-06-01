Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard's CEO: 'We Did Not Have A Systemic Issue With Harassment — Ever'

Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI CEO Bobby Kotick has taken to the media to vehemently deny any systemic issue of harassment within the company, ahead of the two-year anniversary of the lawsuit that accused the publisher of sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

"We’ve had every possible form of investigation done. And we did not have a systemic issue with harassment —ever, " Kotick told Variety. "Look, like any large company with 16,000 employees we’re going to have some instances of workplace discrimination or harassment. We’re fortunate over our 30 years it’s been a very small number and it’s something that we care deeply about."

The CEO's defense coincides with significant developments for Activision Blizzard, including the upcoming launch of Diablo IV, and the potential $69 billion acquisition deal with Microsoft Corp MSFT.

While Kotick dismissed media portrayals of the situation as mischaracterizations, Activision Blizzard has already settled an $18 million lawsuit with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over allegations of harassment and discrimination. Additionally, the company reached a $35 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to establish appropriate controls to address employee complaints of workplace misconduct.

Rather than accepting accountability, Kotick shifted blame to external forces, particularly labor unions such as the Communications Workers of America (CWA). "I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you if any of what you read in the inflammatory narrative was truthful," Kotick pointed out.

In recent times, Activision Blizzard faced unionization efforts, with two teams successfully forming unions: Call of Duty support studio Raven Software and Diablo IV support studio Blizzard Albany. These efforts were met with resistance from senior leaders, leading to allegations of union-busting.

In the interview, Kotick assured he's not anti-union and tried to distinguish himself from other gaming industry CEOs.

"I am not like other CEOs that are anti-union. I’m the only Fortune 500 CEO who’s a member of a union. If we have employees who want a union to represent them, and they believe that that union is going to be able to provide them with opportunities and enhancements to their work experience, I’m all for it. I have a mother who was a teacher. I have no aversion to a union. What I do have an aversion to is a union that doesn’t play by the rules," he said.

When asked about the potential acquisition deal with Microsoft, Kotick highlighted the company's strength and success over the past three decades.

“We have a great company. We have an enormous amount of momentum, and we have an extraordinary balance sheet. And we can continue to be successful alone like we have been for the last 30 years. But it’ll be great if the deal goes through because I think it’s the right thing for our industry," Activision's CEO concluded.

Photo: Kotick: Steven Simko on Wikimedia Commons