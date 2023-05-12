Activision CEO Predicts AI Revolution In Gaming, Dreams About AI-Powered 'Guitar Hero' Reboot

The CEO of Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI, Bobby Kotick, recently spoke to his staff about his vision for incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into future video game development.

During a company-wide meeting, Kotick expressed his belief that AI will be as transformative for society as the original Macintosh and could even be incorporated into a future version of the popular game "Guitar Hero," as reported by Kotaku.

Kotick predicted that AI tools will be beneficial to the gaming industry, saying: "But for what we do, I think it will have a profound positive impact on the things we’ll be able to do in game development for our players. It will enable us to do things that we haven’t been able to do for a long time."

See Also: Will AI Disrupt Video Games? Someone Just Built Original 'Pong' Game In Less Than 60 Seconds Using GPT-4

He also explained that modern-day AI, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, started with the idea of beating games like "Warcraft," "Dota," and "Starcraft."

“I don’t know how much people realize that a lot of modern-day AI including ChatGPT started with the idea of beating a game, whether it was Warcraft or Dota or Starcraft or Go or Chess. But what is now these large language learning model AI technologies, all started from this idea of beating a game.”

According to Kotick, the integration of AI tools in video games can make them more user-friendly and enhance players' learning experience. Using the example of "Call of Duty," Kotick pointed out that players often play only a fraction of what the game has to offer due to its complexity, which could be improved with the use of AI.

Meanwhile, regarding the popular series of music rhythm video games first released in 2005, the CEO mentioned the possibility of a reboot that includes AI.

"You know if you take an example of a thing like Guitar Hero, I’ve always had this vision for what a new Guitar Hero product could be but without having AI and then the processors embedded either in phones, in computers, or in-game consoles that allow you to actually have the speed of processing to enable that AI, we’ve never been in a place where AI is going to have practical reality and applicability for games until now. And I think when you look out over the next five or seven years, the impact in game-making is going to be extraordinary," Kotick said.

Read Next: EA Reveals 2024 Lineup: CEO Envisions AI's Role In Gaming, Shrugs Off Activision Blizzard Deal

Image credits: Sudhir mahindrakar and Hurca on Shutterstock, Logo on Wikipedia