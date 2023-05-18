The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shatters Sales Records, Surpasses 10 Million Units In Three Days

Nintendo ADR's NTDOY The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold more than 10 million units globally within just three days of its release on May 12.

This feat established the game as the fastest-selling installment in the iconic Legend of Zelda series.

The enthusiasm for the game is particularly high in the Americas, where it has become the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game and the fastest-selling Nintendo game for any system in that territory with more than 4 million copies sold, Nintendo announced.

Devon Pritchard, executive vice president of Sales, Marketing and Communications at Nintendo of America, expressed gratitude towards the devoted fanbase of the Legend of Zelda franchise.

"We're grateful for all of our fans who've shown their passion for The Legend of Zelda over the years, and these sales numbers for the latest installment continue to show the strong momentum for both the franchise and Nintendo Switch this year," Pritchard said.

It's worth noting the game is a Nintendo Switch exclusive and carries a price tag of $70, making it Nintendo's first game to reach this price point.

Despite these factors, Tears of the Kingdom has already accounted for a third of the total sales of Breath of the Wild, which has accumulated nearly 30 million copies sold since its 2017 release.

When the sales numbers are compared to other highly anticipated exclusives, the success of Tears of the Kingdom was even more evident. As of May 2023, Sony Group Corp.'s SONY Horizon: Forbidden West, available on both PS4 and PS5, sold a respectable 8.3 million units.

It is likely that Tears of the Kingdom will surpass the 11 million copies sold in three months by God of War: Ragnarok.

Even in the realm of multiplatform games, Tears of the Kingdom stands tall. With a single-platform release, it has already caught up to Warner Bros. Discovery Inc's WBD Hogwarts Legacy, one of 2023's most highly anticipated multiplatform titles, which has sold 15 million copies thus far.

