Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sets UK Sales Record, Eyes Film Adaptation

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the action-adventure game developed and published by Nintendo ADR NTDOY for the Nintendo Switch, has claimed the title of Nintendo's second-highest-grossing release in UK history.

According to Games Industry Biz, when it comes to sales volume, the game narrowly trails behind the Wii Fit, released in 2008, and the combined sales of the immensely popular Pokémon games, Sun and Moon and Scarlet and Violet.

Since its release a few days ago on May 13, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, has surpassed the boxed sales of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.'s WBD mega-popular Hogwarts Legacy by a staggering margin of more than 50%.

It's important to remember that this comparison pertains solely to boxed sales.

Hogwarts Legacy, which debuted in February across multiple platforms such as PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S and X, experienced a robust digital launch. It remains uncertain if The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom managed to outperform Hogwarts Legacy in overall sales, as Nintendo chooses not to disclose its digital data to charting organizations.

Furthermore, the game secured the title of being the largest launch in the history of the beloved Zelda franchise. During its opening week, the game surpassed the sales of its predecessor, Breath of the Wild from 2017, by an impressive 2.7 times.

Tears of the Kingdom Producer And Director Express Interest In "The Legend of Zelda" Film Adaptation

In a recent interview with Polygon, producer Eiji Aonuma, and director Hidemaro Fujibayashi revealed their desire to bring The Legend of Zelda to the big screen.

While Aonuma and Fujibayashi acknowledged their genuine enthusiasm for a potential film adaptation, they admitted that the ultimate decision lies beyond their control.

Aonuma said: "I have to say, I am interested. For sure. But it's not just me being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately."

Echoing this sentiment, Fujibayashi added, "Maybe the voice of the fans is what's important here."

The duo's interest is understandable, particularly after witnessing the astounding triumph of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which made history by becoming the 10th animated film to cross the $1 billion mark.

