Toss A Coin To 'Your Witcher!' Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Upgrade Coming Soon On PS5, Xbox Consoles

There's good news for The Witcher gaming community. CD Projekt Red OTGLF announced the release date of Sony Group Corporation's SONY PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Xbox series X/S versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

What Happened: The next generation update of the fan-favorite 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' will be available on Dec. 14.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14th, free for everyone who already owns the game.

For more details and gameplay reveal, tune in to REDstreams next week on https://t.co/IpFERTohi9. pic.twitter.com/fg3yfGeNih — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 14, 2022

While the studio didn't divulge what the gameplay looks like or many details about what's in store, it plans to give more sneak peeks during a live-stream event next week.

The update will be free for gamers with old versions of the game. It is also in favor of PC players. The current generation version of The Witcher 3 will also include ray tracing, faster load times and free downloadable content inspired by the Netflix Inc. NFLX series The Witcher 2015, reported Engadget.

Why It's Important: In September 2020, CD Projekt Red announced the latest version of the game and planned to release it along with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions of Cyberpunk 2077 the following year. However, both release dates were delayed, the report noted.

Netflix's The Witcher prequel named Blood Origin, scheduled to arrive on Dec. 25, could entice more people toward the game as well.

