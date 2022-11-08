iPhone, Android Gamers In For Bonanza? Nintendo Seems To Have Big Mobile Plans

Nintendo Co NTDOY is reportedly making moves to fortify its mobile gaming ecosystem outside of consoles and will establish a new company soon.

What Happened: Nintendo on Monday announced a joint venture with Japanese mobile gaming giant DeNa to "strengthen its business's digitization" and establish a new company called Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd, according to The Verge.

It has co-developed multiple Nintendo games for Apple Inc. AAPL iOS and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Android, including "Super Mario Run," "Mario Kart Tour," "Fire Emblem Heroes" and "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp."

Why It's Important: Nintendo is a strong third leg in the duopoly established by Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Sony Group Corp SONY in gaming. It now wants to strengthen its reach outside consoles with a more substantial mobile push considering its Switch supply has been constrained due to chip shortages, reported Apple Insider.

Nintendo didn't explicitly reference mobile gaming plans, although its DeNA tie-up has boosted expectations. The two companies last launched a mobile game in 2019.

"Super Mario Run" and Niantic's "Pokemon Go" have been a roaring success.

