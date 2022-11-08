iPhone, Android Gamers In For Bonanza? Nintendo Seems To Have Big Mobile Plans

ñol

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 8, 2022 11:48 PM | 1 min read
Nintendo Co NTDOY is reportedly making moves to fortify its mobile gaming ecosystem outside of consoles and will establish a new company soon.   

What Happened: Nintendo on Monday announced a joint venture with Japanese mobile gaming giant DeNa to "strengthen its business's digitization" and establish a new company called Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd, according to The Verge.  

See Also: How To Buy Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) Stock 

It has co-developed multiple Nintendo games for Apple Inc. AAPL iOS and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Android, including "Super Mario Run," "Mario Kart Tour," "Fire Emblem Heroes" and "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp."

Why It's Important: Nintendo is a strong third leg in the duopoly established by Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Sony Group Corp SONY in gaming. It now wants to strengthen its reach outside consoles with a more substantial mobile push considering its Switch supply has been constrained due to chip shortages, reported Apple Insider.

Nintendo didn't explicitly reference mobile gaming plans, although its DeNA tie-up has boosted expectations. The two companies last launched a mobile game in 2019.

"Super Mario Run" and Niantic's "Pokemon Go" have been a roaring success.

Read Next: 'Greater Competition In Traditional Gaming': Microsoft Says Sony And Nintendo Will Benefit From Activision Acquisition

