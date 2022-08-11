Jake Paul's Sports Betting Co. Betr Inks Hotel Deal, Days After Launch

- Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co HOFV has entered into a 10-year agreement with Betr to become its official mobile sports-betting partner.
- A few days back, sports betting veteran Joey Levy and media mogul Jake Paul revealed the creation of Betr, a micro-betting-focused sports betting company. Betr has raised $50 million in funding.
- Betr has also launched a new media venture, highlighted by Paul's weekly show with top athletes.
- As part of the agreement, HOFV will gain limited equity interest in Betr and revenue sharing.
- The partnership will also provide opportunities for cross-marketing, branding, and engagement with consumers of both companies.
- HOFV CEO Michael Crawford said, "Betr positions our company to obtain the necessary licenses to make a dramatic impact in the mobile betting space and will drive meaningful value for our stakeholders."
- Betr CEO Joey Levy stated, "We are excited to partner with HOFV on launching the world's first micro-betting focused app in Ohio."
- HOFV's agreement with Betr replaces the previously announced agreement with Genesis Global, Ltd.
- Betr mobile partnership, coupled with the previously announced partnership with Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI, will enable visitors to place bets digitally anywhere in Ohio, in addition to the sports betting retail location that RSI will be opening in the Fan Engagement Zone.
- Related: Rush Street Interactive To Operate Retail Sportsbook At The Hall Of Fame Village In Ohio
- Price Action: HOFV shares are trading higher by 3.43% at $1.06 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
