Rush Street Interactive To Operate Retail Sportsbook At The Hall Of Fame Village In Ohio
- Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) has entered into a sports betting operations partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ: HOFV). The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Through the 10-year agreement, and subject to the procurement of necessary licenses, RSI will operate a premier retail sportsbook at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI), an entertainment and media destination surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
- The agreement will also allow Rush Street to leverage Hall of Fame's signage, branding, and certain media assets.
- Price Action: RSI shares closed lower by 0.24% at $16.70 on Wednesday.
