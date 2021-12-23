 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rush Street Interactive To Operate Retail Sportsbook At The Hall Of Fame Village In Ohio
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 8:47am   Comments
Share:
Rush Street Interactive To Operate Retail Sportsbook At The Hall Of Fame Village In Ohio
  • Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) has entered into a sports betting operations partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ: HOFV). The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Through the 10-year agreement, and subject to the procurement of necessary licenses, RSI will operate a premier retail sportsbook at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI), an entertainment and media destination surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
  • The agreement will also allow Rush Street to leverage Hall of Fame's signage, branding, and certain media assets.
  • Price Action: RSI shares closed lower by 0.24% at $16.70 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RSI + HOFV)

Inspired Inks Contract To Supply Games To Online Casino Rush Street
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
EXCLUSIVE: Rush Street Interactive CEO Talks Online Gaming Company's Finances, Tech-Driven Strategy
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
9 Stocks To Watch As New York Announces Winning Sports Betting Operators
Rush Street Interactive Insider Trades $335K In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com