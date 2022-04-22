Why Kim Kardashian Could Sue Roblox

A video game company got a mention in one of the biggest reality shows of all time. While appearances on reality shows can often lead to a bump in searches and demand, this one was a negative mention. Here’s the latest.

What Happened: On an episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son Saint West found an advertisement on Roblox for a sex tape featuring his mother.

The episode in question aired April 14 and featured Saint West seeing an ad for a game that claimed to have unreleased footage of the 2007 tape that featured Kardashian.

A Roblox Inc RBLX spokesperson confirm the game existed and said the community developer involved had been banned. The “referenced video was never available on our platform,” the spokesperson said.

“We have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind which violates our Community Rules,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Polygon.

Roblox said the ad was only available to a “small number of people on the platform.”

West ran to his mom and showed the advertisement from his iPad. While Saint laughed, Kardashian didn’t find the event funny.

“It was clickbait insinuating that if you click on it, there was gonna be a new sex tape coming out,” Kardashian said. “Had my son been a bit older and been able to read, like, I would’ve been mortified, but I died inside.”

Kardashian called ex-husband Ye — aka Kanye West — to explain what happened.

Later on the episode, Kardashian threatens to sue Roblox and rages on about the event.

“I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the f***ing ground.”

Kardashian has not filed a lawsuit against the video game platform and right now it is just her sounding off about the ad.

Why It’s Important: “The Kardashians” is the new reality show featuring the Kardashian and Jenner family airing on Hulu, a streaming platform from Walt Disney Co DIS and Comcast Corp CMCSA. The family made a move from its previous home on E!, which is a channel owned by Comcast.

On Roblox, users can make ads for games they’ve created. Users often focus on clickbait or memes to get people to click and come check out their game.

The Kardashians and Jenners have a massive reach on social media and have also seen their promotion and influence lead to increased downloads and engagement for games.

The attention put on Roblox and the ability for creators to get away with posting about sex tapes could also lead to more calls for increased moderation. A short report from Bear Cave highlighted potential links to sexual content on the platform and a lack of moderation for one of the most popular kids games.

RBLX Price Action: Roblox shares were down 0.43% to $34.52 on Friday, hitting new 52-week lows.

Photo: Courtesy of David Shankbone via Wikimedia