Production Begins On Disney Streaming Series Starring The Kardashians

Production has commenced on a new series featuring the Kardashian family, which will be seen on the Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) streaming platforms.

What Happened: Variety reports the new series will premiere in the first half of 2022 on Disney’s Hulu service in the U.S., Star Plus in Latin America and Disney+ in all other international markets. Details on the new series are sketchy.

The production is still untitled and Hulu vaguely promised that this Kardashian endeavor will offer viewers a “new, intimate journey into their lives.” The family members have shared snippets from the new production on their respective social media channels.

The three Kardashian sisters — Kim, Kourtney and Khloé — and their mother Kris Jenner will be on camera and serve as executive producers, with younger half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner also starring. Ryan Seacrest, who discovered the family in the early 2000s for reality television, will also serve as an executive producer.

Fulwell 73, the London and Los Angeles-based production company the produced the “Friends” reunion special for HBO Max and is producing the 2022 Grammy Awards and upcoming Adele concert special for CBS, is producing the new series.

Related Link: Matt Damon To Star In Ad Campaign For Crypto.com

Why It Matters: “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premiered in 2007 on E!, a cable network owned by Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal subsidiary, and ran for 14 seasons. The series turned its’ subjects into multimedia celebrities who leveraged their fame into successful retail and consumer product endeavors.

The final episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” aired on E! on June 20, and reruns of the series have been available on Hulu during its run. Disney signed the family to its new streaming pact last December.

Photo: Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, courtesy of E!