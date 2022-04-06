This Company Wants Its Sports Analytics To Be A Game Changer For Fans, Coaches, Teams, And The Sports Betting Industry

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

From giant billboards and top-dollar Super Bowl commercial slots to team sponsorships and more, sports wagering advertisements are everywhere. Their popularity is reportedly soaring by the day, and so is the number of Americans engaged in betting.

The number of Americans who bet on sports grew by 30% over an 18-month period ending in September — an overall increase of 15.3 million bettors, according to a study by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

The growing number of bettors is driving the growth of the industry. The global sports wagering market is expected to reach $140.26 billion by 2028 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Companies like Caesars Entertainment Inc. CZR, Genius Sports Limited GENI and Draftkings Inc. DKNG are spending millions on local games and rolling out advertisements during attention-grabbing events like the Super Bowl to gain visibility and attract newbies.

New players are reportedly mushrooming because of the lucrative nature of the industry, but as more people flood the space, it can end up becoming more difficult for bettors to use their analytical skills to make informed, real-time betting decisions.

That’s what Champion Gaming Group Inc. WGRFF WAGR, a sports content, data and analytics company, says it aims to change by refining data in the sports betting world.

Sports Analytics For Fans, Coaches, And Teams

Champion Gaming offers predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win-probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans and bettors.

It offers sports analytical and data solutions, including a customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions, and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Self-dubbed the “moneyball” of sports wagering, Champion Gaming takes proprietary data and analytics and contextualizes it to provide unique, differentiated content and market intelligence to users. Only a handful of companies create data and analytics around the NFL and other sports.

The company’s analytics have simulation models that can operate in-game to inform the game-winning chances.

The Kentucky-based company licenses its analytics to NFL teams and sports wagering trading firms that operate in Europe and Asia using their models.

Champion Gaming has an EdjSports platform that is meant to empower smarter decision-making with proven predictive and prescriptive analytical models and wins probability applications in the sports industry for teams, media, fans and bettors.

EdjSports’ goal is to help decision-makers enhance their ability to gain the competitive edge that ultimately impacts the bottom line — winning.

A Complete Platform For Data-Driven Performance?

EdjVarsity, another platform the company offers, determines win probability at any point in the game, delivering customizations for each opponent, 4th down and GO predictions , and more.

The company touts EdjVarsity as a premier, advanced analytics platform available to high school football coaches offering easy-to-use, actionable analytics for every set of downs on offense and defense.

Using EdjVarsity during games can allow for instant analysis of game scenarios and provide play-calling confidence with a better understanding of the situation.

Champion Gaming hopes to be a leading platform for fans, coaches, teams and investors.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

