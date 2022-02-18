This Company Is Looking At Refining Data In The Sports Betting World

Picture credit: Milos Tomasevic on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The sports wagering industry looks to be an increasingly competitive and crowded one, and as a result, it may be getting harder to stand out from the crowd.

You’ve got the high-profile sports betting, and fantasy names such as DraftKings Inc. DKNG and Caesar's Entertainment Inc. CZR; then there’s esports betting and even free-to-play companies such as BallStreet Trading.

A Toronto-based company is now using data and analysis to sit beside its content-rich platform to encourage community interaction as its selling point. Yes, you can sit on the sofa watching the game with your friends and family and use your own analytical (and gut) skills to make informed real-time betting decisions on specialized data while you do so.

Champion Gaming Group Inc. WAGR, soon to debut on the U.S. OTC markets, aims to position itself as the go-to platform for such a combination of data analysis and content.

“We're a sports wagering-focused content, data, and analytics company. We refer to ourselves as the moneyball of sports wagering, because we take our own proprietary data and analytics, and contextualize it in a way that provides this unique, differentiated content and market intelligence,” CEO and Co-Founder Ken Hershman said. “Our North Star is for Champion Gaming to build the most trusted destination for essential products and services and content around the sports wagering community.”

Sports Betting Is Pretty Much Everywhere

The sports wagering community is already a giant and will likely become a behemoth in the next few years.

While the U.S. online betting market is set to grow from 36% of the population legally allowed to wager today to 90% as soon as 2025, the global market is even bigger and very much in Champion Gaming’s sights. That will grow from the current $59 billion to $92 billion as early as just next year, Champion Gaming says.

The focus will not just be on the obvious, like the National Football League (NFL), but sports with true worldwide appeal such as European soccer. The company is also aiming to launch a special program focusing on The Masters golf championship in early April.

Football Outsiders and EdjSports are the company’s two biggest platforms where the focus is on the data and proprietary analytics along with the combination of content. The company thinks of such refined data analytics as akin to dredging crude oil from the sea bed and then refining it for use as gasoline in vehicles.

It also licenses its analytics and data to NFL teams to help them gain a competitive advantage.

The company cites privately held NFL data company, Pro Football Focus, as one of its competitors in the space. Others include DraftKings-owned VSIN and Playmaker Capital Inc. PMKR PMKRF, a Toronto-based digital media company.

