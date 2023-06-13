Sustainable Superfoods: How Future Farm Is Disrupting The Food Industry

In the culinary heart of São Paulo, nestled amid the bustling and vibrant mix of cultures, stands a beacon of change that promises a sustainable and delectable future. Future Farm, a leader in Latin America's rapidly burgeoning plant-based food industry, is transforming the way the world eats, one plant-based product at a time.

Launched in May 2019, Future Farm has successfully cultivated a name for itself by aligning palatable pleasure with sustainable practices. In a landscape where the plant-based concept was relatively unknown, Future Farm has not only introduced this novel approach to Brazilians but has also democratized the category, making plant-based food an accessible and appealing option for all.

The company’s hero product, the Future Burger, broke ground on U.S. soil in the summer of 2021, along with other mouth-watering product innovations like Future Beef, Future Meatballs and Future Sausage. These products have found their way to the shelves of prominent retailers, both online and offline, including Amazon Fresh, KeHE Distributors, UNFI, Sysco LA and others, expanding their reach across the nation.

But the company's commitment to wholesome, sustainable food doesn't end there. With the impending launch of Future Chick’n and Future Tvna in 2023, Future Farm is reinforcing its promise of an exciting, flavorful future for the world's tables.

Future Farm's dedication to real, whole-food, 100% GMO-free ingredients stems from the belief that delectable food should not come at the expense of our planet. Their ingredients – sourced from fair and sustainable practices – include chickpeas, peas, soybeans and plant extracts, among others, with each picked and nurtured for a specific reason, promising a clean and nourishing experience with every bite.

One of Future Farm’s standout collaborations includes a shareable line with renowned singer Anitta, which has only strengthened its foothold in the market. The company is also making headway into a new category, oat milk, thus ushering in a 2.0 version of vegetable drink for the Brazilian market.

However, the driving force behind Future Farm extends beyond culinary creations. The team's ambition is not just to change what we put on our plates, but also to shift global food systems for a healthier, more sustainable future. This mission is embodied in its diligent commitment to sustainable practices, which infuses every aspect of its operation, from ingredient sourcing to packaging.

Future Farm proudly practices what it preaches. Its trays are either recyclable or biodegradable, its paper sleeves are recyclable, and it is relentlessly working to reduce its packaging footprint. Further underscoring its commitment to the environment, Future Farm, in partnership with Carbon Cloud, measures and offsets the carbon footprint of its Future Burger supply chain by preventing deforestation in the Amazon, in collaboration with Climate Partner.

Its dedication is not only about reducing carbon emissions but also about improving people's health. The products, packed with fewer fats, less sodium and more fiber, make healthier eating an enjoyable experience.

Notably, its Future Burger steps up the sustainability game. This plant-based patty, while offering all the satisfying savoriness of a traditional meat burger, leaves a substantially smaller carbon footprint. Each purchase of a Future Burger ensures that 100% of the carbon emissions produced are offset by Climate Partner, specifically by preventing Amazon deforestation, thereby making each bite a step towards a better world.

The burgeoning popularity of Future Farm reflects a global shift towards sustainable eating habits and practices. As Future Farm stands at the forefront of this movement, its mission resonates with an increasingly conscious consumer base, paving the way toward a sustainable and delicious future.

