Surpassing Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Is Again The World's Richest Person

Jeff Bezos is once again the richest man in the world.

Thanks to the drop in Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA), whose stock fell 2.4% on Wednesday, the founder of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) regained his place at the top of the world’s richest people chart, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With a personal fortune of $191 billion, Bezos stands up to Elon Musk ($190 billion), who ranked number one for six weeks. Musk's rise to number one took place in early January 2020, when Tesla's shares rose 743% over the year, with a $106 billion increase.

The Other Fat Cats: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates has a net worth of $137 billion, thanks to which he took the third place in the ranking, followed by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC: LVMUY) CEO Bernard Arnault with $116 billion, and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, ranking fifth thanks to his $104 billion.

Space Challenge: This is a challenge by means of equity destined to move into orbit. In fact, the two richest people also own two aerospace research companies: Blue Origin and SpaceX.

On February 2nd, Bezos stepped down from his role as CEO of Amazon to pursue his other activities, and referring to Blue Origin he said: “This is the most important job I am doing.”

Blue Origin will be wrestling with Musk's Space X, which has managed to establish itself in recent years. Both are now competing on several strategic contracts within the US space missions.

This article originally appeared on Financialounge.com and was translated from Italian to English. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España.