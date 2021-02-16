Market Overview

Elon Musk's SpaceX Gets 60% Higher Valuation In Latest Funding Round At $74B: Report
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2021 11:41pm   Comments
SpaceX, a company led by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, raised $850 million in a funding round last week, CNBC reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The space exploration firm raised the funds at $419.99 per share. After the latest fundraising, SpaceX is valued at $74 billion, according to CNBC.

The latest raise values SpaceX 60% higher compared with the previous round in August when it raised nearly $2 billion at a valuation of $46 billion.

Why It Matters: Notably, the funds were raised just one cent shy of $420, an infamous figure that caused plenty of trouble for Musk in 2018

In December, it was reported that SpaceX was seeking a valuation of $92 billion in a new funding round.

The company plans to send four space tourists to orbit Earth on “the world’s first all-civilian mission” during the fourth quarter this year.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

